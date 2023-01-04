 
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kholi once got rejected as Brand Ambassadors: Here's why?

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, in a latest interview, revealed that he once rejected Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as Brand Ambassadors.

During the conversation, Ashneer revealed that he was once discussing an IPL deal with a few brokers and he wanted his brand’s Ad to be printed on the backside of the players’ jersey’s. The broker suggested him to consider Virat for the advertising of the brand rather than all 11 players.

The entrepreneur added: “Kohli asked for an amount, which I won’t reveal here, he’ll take offence. They also offered Anushka as a package deal, and I said I don’t want to repeat what Manyavar had already done. So, I asked if they could get me 11 other players for half of what Kohli was demanding. And that’s the deal I finally struck.”

He further went on to say: “I don’t have a single photo with any of them, I didn’t go for the shoots even. I just have one photo of me talking to Kohli recently. And I was telling him about this story. He said it was very good business.”

Grover also recalled the incident when he wanted to take Salman Khan on-board for one of his ventures. But he admitted that he really wanted Khan as the Brand Ambassador but he did not want to spend a lot of money, reports News18. 

