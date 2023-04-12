 
'The House of the Dragon' resumes filming on season 2

House of the Dragon has resumed the production on season 2 of the series, months after the finale of season 1.

The prequel to the HBO's fantasy hit Game of Thrones has resumed production at Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom.

"House of the Dragon has returned," revealed showrunner Ryan Condal in a statement.

"We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store."

That "new talent" is referred to the addition of executive producer and Emmy-winning director Alan Taylor, whose work on Game of Thrones was pivotal to helping establish the directorial tone of the show.

Taylor, who recently made the pilot for AMC’s acclaimed Interview With the Vampire series, got involved with the House of the Dragon, after season 1's co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik stepped down.

Although, there is no release date for the second season, the show is likely to return in 2024.

Based on the book Fire & Blood written by executive producer George R.R. Martin, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and depicts the story of House Targaryen.

