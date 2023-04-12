Meghan Markle to pay tribute to King Charles by wearing his gift on coronation?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to attend the coronation of King Charles but the couple have yet to confirm whether they would be attending the ceremony.

As their attendance remains the topic of discussion online, a report in the British media has left people wondering whether Meghan Markle would wear the piece of jewelry that was gifted to her by her father-in-law if the couple decides to attend the coronation.

According to express.co.uk, the Duchess of Sussex has not worn the gift in almost a year.

The report said Meghan was given a £15,000 bracelet as a gift from King Charles to welcome her to the royal family.

"Meghan wore the bracelet often during her early days as a working royal, and it was officially revealed to be a gift from Charles during Meghan and Harry's first royal tour, in Fiji," the UK's Daily Express reported.

It said Meghan had also worn the gift to Charles's 70th birthday celebrations as a sweet tribute.