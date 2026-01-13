Lori Harvey, Damson Idris make it official at Golden Globes: 'Rekindled'

Lori Harvey revives Damson Idris romance with PDA-filled Golden Globes

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are seemingly off the market, as the reports emerged about the duo’s loved-up display at the latest Golden Globes.

The pair, who previously went their separate ways in 2023 after a year of being together, were seen holding hands inside at the ceremony.

People captured the two stars “looking cozy at the #GoldenGlobes,” sharing the footage to Instagram.

The publication’s caption further revealed that an insider had additionally spotted the model and actor “holding hands in Miami last month.”

Lori, 29, and Damson, 34, have been the talk of the town since a few months ago, when they were reported to have rekindled their romance two years after splitting up.

They first created a splash with a steamy appearance during their Mexico getaway back in September 2025.

At the time of their separation in November 2023, the couple had explained things in a joint statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the message read. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

According to InStyle’s report from September 19, both Lori and Damson have stayed single in “the years since their split.”