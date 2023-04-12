 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown is engaged

Millie Bobby Brown and her long-term boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are now engaged, the couple confirmed on social media.

The "Stranger Things" star and Jake took to Instagram to make a big announcement.

The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a picture of her with Bongiovi -- the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

The picture, in which she is wearing an engagement ring, was captioned, "I´ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ´em all."

The line is from Taylor Swift´s hit "Lover."

Bongiovi also posted the announcement on his page.

He shared loved-up photos with caption, “Forever”

The couple have been an item for around two-and-a-half years, and social media speculation over an announcement has swirled for weeks.

Brown has previously called Bongiovi her "partner for life."

Millie Bobby Brown rose to global fame as the character Eleven in the Netflix hit "Stranger Things," the fifth season of which is expected shortly.

Bongiovi, 20, is an actor who stars in the forthcoming comedy "Rockbottom."

