Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Amanda Bynes discharged from psychiatric hold three weeks after hospitalization

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Amanda Bynes was reportedly released from psychiatric hold almost three weeks after she was seen wandering the streets of Los Angeles without any clothes on in a manic state.

As per report by TMZ, the She’s The Man star was discharged from the mental health facility after being cleared by the medical staff.

The publication also revealed that she will now begin outpatient treatment and will work with doctors and specialists for the help she needs going forward.

Furthermore, the actor will remain at her home and will practice much of the freedom she had since her nine-year-long conservatorship was terminated last year.

This comes after an insider told the outlet that Bynes hopes to be “well enough” before leaving the facility and is not “’being forced” to stay at the psychiatric hold.

“She’s not being forced to stay at the facility but doesn’t quite feel ready to leave yet,” an insider told the outlet.

“When she is, though, she’ll enroll in an outpatient mental health treatment program,” the report added.

“Amanda has worked with the medical staff to ensure she’s supported when she gets out, and an outpatient program will keep her on track.”

The insider went on to say that Bynes’ parents, Rick and Lynn Bynes, “have not been by her side in the hospital' they 'still support her in any way they can.”


