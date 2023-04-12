King Charles taking action to ‘limit scope’ of Prince Harry

File Footage

Experts believe King Charles is finally setting aside the love he has for Prince Harry and is moving towards action for the sake of minimizing his destructive scope.



Royal expert and commentator issued these claims in his interview with Robert Jobson.

He began the conversation while admitting, “The idea of stripping Harry of his Duke of Sussex title has been discussed at the highest level.”

While “The King is said not to be in favour, but other senior Royals are less indulgent.”

According to Newsweek “Ultimately, despite Charles's enduring love for his son, he will come under increasing pressure if Harry continues to attack the monarchy.”

“At that point, the King would have two options: put up with the spreading stain on his reign, or take action to limit its scope.”