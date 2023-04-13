 
Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle holding Prince Harry ‘captive’: 'He's a hostage'

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

File Footage

Experts have just accused Meghan Markle for having ‘captured’ Prince Harry and holding him captive.

GB News host Nigel Farage made these accusations and claims.

He shared it all while speaking to Sky News host Paul Murray.

In the midst of that conversation, he went as far as to allege,

They look like hostage videos all of them. I mean there is no doubt that everybody that knew this block as a young man, they knew he had a problem but through it all came Harry’s great sense of fun, of adventure, of taking risks.”

“And yes sometimes as we grow up we change a bit but this woman has fundamentally captured him and changed him. I think the hostage analogy actually works rather well.”

