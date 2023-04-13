King Charles’ complaint over Coronation robes sets of alarm bells

file footage

King Charles reportedly complained about his Coronation robes, setting off alarm bells for royal aides who worry for his safety, as per Mirror UK.

The monarch is gearing up for his Coronation on May 6, which is touted to be a historic once-in-a-generation occasion for the royals, and is said to be practicing for the big day with Queen Consort Camilla.

As per sources cited by the outlet, “The King and Queen Consort have been diligently practising their roles in a mock-up Abbey, specially built inside Buckingham Palace.”

It is at these mock coronation practices that King Charles reportedly commented on how ‘heavy’ the coronation robes were, prompting many royal aides to fear for his safety, with some worried that he would ‘stumble’ while walking to the Chairs of State after being crowned.

It is pertinent to note that a monarch must wear multiple royal robes through out the coronation ceremony, each having its own importance; King Charles is expected to wear the Imperial Robe after his crowning.