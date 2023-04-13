 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ complaint over Coronation robes sets of alarm bells

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

file footage

King Charles reportedly complained about his Coronation robes, setting off alarm bells for royal aides who worry for his safety, as per Mirror UK.

The monarch is gearing up for his Coronation on May 6, which is touted to be a historic once-in-a-generation occasion for the royals, and is said to be practicing for the big day with Queen Consort Camilla.

As per sources cited by the outlet, “The King and Queen Consort have been diligently practising their roles in a mock-up Abbey, specially built inside Buckingham Palace.”

It is at these mock coronation practices that King Charles reportedly commented on how ‘heavy’ the coronation robes were, prompting many royal aides to fear for his safety, with some worried that he would ‘stumble’ while walking to the Chairs of State after being crowned.

It is pertinent to note that a monarch must wear multiple royal robes through out the coronation ceremony, each having its own importance; King Charles is expected to wear the Imperial Robe after his crowning. 

More From Entertainment:

Inside Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's lives a year after their bombshell trial started

Inside Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's lives a year after their bombshell trial started
Charles, William were ‘upset’ at Harry, Meghan’s ‘audacity’ to attack Royals in Oprah interview

Charles, William were ‘upset’ at Harry, Meghan’s ‘audacity’ to attack Royals in Oprah interview

Meghan Markle using Archie, Lilibet for a game of ‘cat and mouse’ video

Meghan Markle using Archie, Lilibet for a game of ‘cat and mouse’
Machine Gun Kelly knows Megan Fox is 'worth everything' as they get back together after fight

Machine Gun Kelly knows Megan Fox is 'worth everything' as they get back together after fight

John Mayer speaks out on rumoured Taylor Swift break-up song Paper Doll

John Mayer speaks out on rumoured Taylor Swift break-up song Paper Doll
Kate Middleton must be relieved as Meghan Markle will not be at Coronation

Kate Middleton must be relieved as Meghan Markle will not be at Coronation

Nick Carter in trouble after after Melissa Schuman sued Backstreet Boys singer

Nick Carter in trouble after after Melissa Schuman sued Backstreet Boys singer
Jeremy Runner is overflown with gratitude and excitement on Rennervations premiere

Jeremy Runner is overflown with gratitude and excitement on Rennervations premiere
Meghan Markle holding Prince Harry ‘captive’: 'He's a hostage' video

Meghan Markle holding Prince Harry ‘captive’: 'He's a hostage'

King Charles coronation planning delays spell ‘disaster’: Royal aide video

King Charles coronation planning delays spell ‘disaster’: Royal aide
Kate Middleton not allowed to wear tiara at King Charles’ coronation? video

Kate Middleton not allowed to wear tiara at King Charles’ coronation?
Piers Morgan ridicules Prince Harry after Palace reveals his Coronation plans video

Piers Morgan ridicules Prince Harry after Palace reveals his Coronation plans