Thursday Apr 13 2023
T-shirts with Queen's quote targeting Meghan go on sale after coronation decision

Thursday Apr 13, 2023

T-shirts with Queen Elizabeth's alleged quote about Meghan Markle went  on sale in the UK after it was confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex will not attend the coronation of King Charles.

The t-shirt quote that reads "Thank goodness Meghan is not coming" has been taken from Tom Bower's book on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The t-shirts were sold and bought by pro-monarchy people in the UK in July last year and are once again available online for coronation.

Some royal fans said they were in bad taste and seem to be mocking the Queen.

According to the book, the Queen said "thank goodness" when she was told Meghan was not coming to attend Prince Philip's funeral.

The book said Queen Elizabeth was relieved that Meghan Markle did not attend Prince Philip's funeral.

Philip died days after Harry and Meghan sat for an explosive tell-all interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

 The book titled 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors' claims the monarch told her most trusted staff that she was relieved Meghan did not attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

Author of the book Tom Bower alleges that she told her aides on the day of the funeral: “Thank goodness.”

In the book the author details how the Queen made the observation at Windsor as she prepared to go St George's Chapel for the service, where the world watched as she sat alone due to Covid restrictions.

Prince Harry returned to the UK to attend the funeral of his grandfather without his family.

"Meghan had cited her seven months' pregnancy as the reason for not travelling.

