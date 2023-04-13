Rihanna’s ‘Stay’ hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

It also entered the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 chart by peaking at No. 3

Barbadian artist Rihanna has achieved one billion streams with the track Stay featuring Mikky Ekko on Spotify. The song was a part of her seventh studio album named Unapologetic which was released in 2012.

The lyrics were co-written by Mikky Ekko and Justin Parker and it was very well received by critics, being labelled the stand-out track in the album. It also went on to sweep several charts worldwide. It hit number one in countries such as Denmark, Israel, and Canada, as well as No. 5 in France, Switzerland, Norway, United Kingdom, Australia and more.

