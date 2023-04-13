 
Kapil Sharma to play vital role in Kareena Kapoor's 'The Crew'?

Diljit Dosanjh also joins the star cast of The Crew
Comedian Kapil Sharma is going to feature in Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu's upcoming film The Crew, reports.

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, Kapil will be joining the star cast for a pivotal role. "Kapil has an amazing role in The Crew, and the team is extremely excited to have him onboard. In fact, his role will be a pleasant surprise for the audience. He will start filming for it soon."

The female trio has kickstarted the shoot of the film produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. They began shooting for the film on Rhea's mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday. She broke the news by sharing the picture of the movie clapper of The Crew.

After Veere Di Wedding, both Rhea and Ekta are once again teaming up for another fun film filled with drama and comedy.

Previously, there were reports that singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has also joined hand with the cast and crew of the film.

Film The Crew is being directed by Rajesh Krishnan under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma last starred in film Zwigato through which he gained a lot of apprecaited and aplauses, reports News18. 

