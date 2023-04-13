 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj set to be executive producer for animated series ‘Lady Danger’

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

It will follow a government agent who is abandoned by her team after she comes across a dangerous secret
It will follow a government agent who is abandoned by her team after she comes across a dangerous secret

American artist Nicki Minaj will be the executive producer for the new animated series Lady Danger. She will also be starring in the serial based on the Dark Horse comic book of the same name, written by Alex de Campi.

The other executive producers working alongside Nicki are Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Brian Sher, Mike Griffin as well as Paul Young. The writers for the show, which will be set in the year 2075, include producers Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson

It will follow a government agent who is abandoned by her team after she comes across a dangerous secret. She is then resurrected by Lady Danger who is an agent of B.O.O.T.I also known as the Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention.

More From Entertainment:

Mia Goth lands role in Marvel's 'Blade'

Mia Goth lands role in Marvel's 'Blade'
HBO Max is developing a TV series based on 'The Conjuring' horror franchise

HBO Max is developing a TV series based on 'The Conjuring' horror franchise
Chris Tucker makes shocking revelations about his meet-up with late Michael Jackson

Chris Tucker makes shocking revelations about his meet-up with late Michael Jackson
Kanye West's mother's vision not working, Donda's ex-tutor alleges

Kanye West's mother's vision not working, Donda's ex-tutor alleges
HBO content head refuses to address J.K. Rowling's transphobia

HBO content head refuses to address J.K. Rowling's transphobia
Kris Jenner passed on her wedding ring to Kourtney before Italian wedding

Kris Jenner passed on her wedding ring to Kourtney before Italian wedding
Fox's 'Stars on Mars' competition series to be hosted by William Shatner

Fox's 'Stars on Mars' competition series to be hosted by William Shatner
New 'Rick and Morty' anime adaptation set to debut on Max later this year

New 'Rick and Morty' anime adaptation set to debut on Max later this year
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ ahead of the King’s Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ ahead of the King’s Coronation
Taylor Swift fans left upset after Nick Cannon said he wants a kid with her: 'It's gross!'

Taylor Swift fans left upset after Nick Cannon said he wants a kid with her: 'It's gross!'
Rihanna shows off baby bump in a stunning all-white dress video

Rihanna shows off baby bump in a stunning all-white dress
Pete Davidson to make his return on ‘SNL’ after emotional departure

Pete Davidson to make his return on ‘SNL’ after emotional departure