Ryan Gosling once admitted: 'I am 49% woman'

Ryan Gosling is a heartthrob among his fans. But once the actor has unveiled his touch with his feminine side.

During an interview with ES magazine, the Barbie actor said, "I think women are better than men. They are stronger. More evolved."

The actor added, "You can tell especially when you have daughters and you see their early stages, they are just leaps and bounds beyond boys immediately."

On the question of how much percentage the woman he believes to be, he responded, "I'd say 49%, sometimes 47%, it depends on what day you catch me."

Gosling revealed he was raised with women, and his "home life is now mostly women".

"I've always liked women more. I was brought up by my mother and older sister," said the Drive star. "I found my way into dance class.

"My home life now is mostly women. They are better than us. They make me better."

Gosling is married to Eva Mendes. The couple shares two children, Esmeralda and Amada.