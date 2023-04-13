 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryan Gosling once admitted: 'I am 49% woman'

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Ryan Gosling once admitted: I am 49% woman
Ryan Gosling once admitted: 'I am 49% woman'

Ryan Gosling is a heartthrob among his fans. But once the actor has unveiled his touch with his feminine side.

During an interview with ES magazine, the Barbie actor said, "I think women are better than men. They are stronger. More evolved."

The actor added, "You can tell especially when you have daughters and you see their early stages, they are just leaps and bounds beyond boys immediately."

On the question of how much percentage the woman he believes to be, he responded, "I'd say 49%, sometimes 47%, it depends on what day you catch me."

Gosling revealed he was raised with women, and his "home life is now mostly women".

"I've always liked women more. I was brought up by my mother and older sister," said the Drive star. "I found my way into dance class.

"My home life now is mostly women. They are better than us. They make me better."

Gosling is married to Eva Mendes. The couple shares two children, Esmeralda and Amada.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group G-Idle will be making a new comeback

K-pop group G-Idle will be making a new comeback
Harry had to fly to UK as it was 'critical' for 'Sussex brand' to have presence at coronation video

Harry had to fly to UK as it was 'critical' for 'Sussex brand' to have presence at coronation
Taylor Swift fans insist she has ‘rekindled’ her romance with ex Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift fans insist she has ‘rekindled’ her romance with ex Joe Alwyn
Prince Harry had to come to coronation as it was important to King Charles video

Prince Harry had to come to coronation as it was important to King Charles
Dame Mary Quant, British fashion designer, passes away at 93

Dame Mary Quant, British fashion designer, passes away at 93
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘need a break’ from Meghan Markle video

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘need a break’ from Meghan Markle
Joaquin Phoenix laughs uncontrollably due to THIS reason

Joaquin Phoenix laughs uncontrollably due to THIS reason
Kelly Ripa is fine being called a villain in her relationship with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is fine being called a villain in her relationship with Mark Consuelos
Rei from K-pop group IVE posts letter following hiatus announcement

Rei from K-pop group IVE posts letter following hiatus announcement
Actor Billy Porter cast as James Baldwin in new biopic

Actor Billy Porter cast as James Baldwin in new biopic
Nicki Minaj set to be executive producer for animated series ‘Lady Danger’

Nicki Minaj set to be executive producer for animated series ‘Lady Danger’
Prince Harry outrages Meghan Markle to please father King Charles?

Prince Harry outrages Meghan Markle to please father King Charles?