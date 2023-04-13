 
Lisa from Blackpink set to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s new album

Taeyang made a comeback in January with his hit track 'VIBE' which featured Jimin from BTS

Taeyang from the K-pop group BIGBANG’s new album is set to feature Lisa from Blackpink. A news outlet named OSEN released a report on April 12th claiming the rapper will participate in the album.

The report further claimed that not only would she feature on a song, but she will also make an appearance in the track's music video. In response, the group’s company THEBLACKLABEL released a statement confirming the news:

“BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be featuring on Taeyang’s upcoming album, which is scheduled to release in April.”

Taeyang made a comeback earlier in January with his hit track VIBE which featured Jimin from BTS. The song went on to sweep both iTunes and domestic charts after its release and also debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 76. 

