Showbiz
Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge are dating? Actress finally responds

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 14, 2023

Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge are all set to star together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge are all set to star together in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Nowadays, rumours are circulating all over social media claiming that actress Pooja Hedge is dating superstar Salman Khan; the actress has finally responded.

Pooja, in conversation with Etimes, denied all the rumours and revealed that she is single. She further added that she is genuinely concentrating on her career at the moment.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress stated: "What do I say to that? I keep reading things about me. I am single. I love being single. I am genuinely concentrating on my career right now. I am hoping from one city to the other city, that’s my goal right now. I can’t even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?"

The duo's dating rumours have become the latest buzz of the B-town. Their relationship rumors fueled up more with Khan's presence at Hedge's brother's wedding.

The two of them will be seen in upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan where Pooja will be playing the love interest of Salman.

The 32-years old actress also shared her expereince with ANI of working with the superstar of bollywood for the first time. She added: "I had a great experience working with him. He is real just like you see him in interviews, he is the same on the sets too. Many people think about you but do not speak about what they feel. I like the way Salman sir is so upfront, he says what he feels."

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to release in theatres on April 21, reports Pinkvilla. 

