 

Taylor Swift gushes over Stockholm crowd for record-breaking Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift wrapped up her Eras Tour shows in Sweden after breaking records

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Taylor Swift expresses thanks to her Stockholm, Sweden crowd

Taylor Swift wrapped her three record-breaking shows in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday.

The concerts marked Swift's first-ever performances in Sweden and broke attendance record at Friends Arena.

Following her final show, the Blank Space hitmaker took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

Sharing glimpses of her electrifying performances, Swift penned a thank you note for her fans who attended her show in Stockholm.

The Grammy-winning artist wrote, "Stockholm!!!! Thank you for being the most generous, excitable, magical crowds, and for breaking the all time attendance record for the stadium all 3 nights."

"Can’t believe this was our first time playing in Sweden - but it won’t be our last…" Swift added.

On the finale night, Swift, who recently introduced her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department to Eras Tour, delighted fans with her signature 'surprise songs,' adding a special twist to her setlist.

Here are surprise songs from night 3 in Stockholm:

  • Message In A Bottle x How You Get The Girl x New Romantics (Mashup)
  • How Did It End?

Now, for the next stop, the So Long, London hitmaker heads to Lisbon, Portugal on Friday.

50 Cent reacts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' apology to Cassie Venture video
50 Cent reacts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' apology to Cassie Venture
'Yellowstone' resumes production for final season video
'Yellowstone' resumes production for final season
Katy Perry tears up during her last ever 'American Idol' show video
Katy Perry tears up during her last ever 'American Idol' show
Zoe Saldaña delivers key speech for woman power
Zoe Saldaña delivers key speech for woman power
Disney loosens restraints for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Disney loosens restraints for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
How much does Taylor Swift care about Eras Tour fans? video
How much does Taylor Swift care about Eras Tour fans?
'Tiger King' star pins hope on Kim Kardashian to get him out
'Tiger King' star pins hope on Kim Kardashian to get him out
Adele reveals health struggles behind postponed Las Vegas Residency
Adele reveals health struggles behind postponed Las Vegas Residency
Travis Kelce trusted ones keep him under control
Travis Kelce trusted ones keep him under control
Britney Spears needs another conservatorship urgently: Sources
Britney Spears needs another conservatorship urgently: Sources
Diddy tried 'victimizing' himself in apology video: Expert
Diddy tried 'victimizing' himself in apology video: Expert
Adele gives sweet tribute to 'hubby' Rich Paul's dear person
Adele gives sweet tribute to 'hubby' Rich Paul's dear person