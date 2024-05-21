Taylor Swift gushes over Stockholm crowd for record-breaking Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift expresses thanks to her Stockholm, Sweden crowd

Taylor Swift wrapped her three record-breaking shows in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday.

The concerts marked Swift's first-ever performances in Sweden and broke attendance record at Friends Arena.

Following her final show, the Blank Space hitmaker took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

Sharing glimpses of her electrifying performances, Swift penned a thank you note for her fans who attended her show in Stockholm.

The Grammy-winning artist wrote, "Stockholm!!!! Thank you for being the most generous, excitable, magical crowds, and for breaking the all time attendance record for the stadium all 3 nights."



"Can’t believe this was our first time playing in Sweden - but it won’t be our last…" Swift added.



On the finale night, Swift, who recently introduced her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department to Eras Tour, delighted fans with her signature 'surprise songs,' adding a special twist to her setlist.

Here are surprise songs from night 3 in Stockholm:

Message In A Bottle x How You Get The Girl x New Romantics (Mashup)

x x How Did It End?

Now, for the next stop, the So Long, London hitmaker heads to Lisbon, Portugal on Friday.

