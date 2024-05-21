Will Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow for next 'Pirates' film?

'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer wants Johnny Depp back

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer hinted at the potential return of Johnny Depp to the beloved franchise.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bruckheimer shared his personal desire to see Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Although Bruckheimer confirmed that the next Pirates movie will be a reboot, which typically means a fresh start with new characters, he expressed, "It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it."

Despite Depp's absence from Hollywood following legal troubles and his high-profile libel trial against Amber Heard in 2022, Bruckheimer remains a steadfast supporter.



"I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page, that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow," Bruckheimer added.

The reboot will feature a script by Jeff Nathanson, who previously wrote the screenplay for 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.