‘Succession’ team used code ‘Larry David’ to conceal major plot twist

The team behind the hit HBO series Succession used code on whiteboards to keep a major plot twist a secret.

According to one of the writers and co-executive producers, Georgia Pritchett, they had decided on the "tough secret" in January and used the code “Larry David” to ensure no one finds out.

“Larry David meant Logan Dies,” Pritchett revealed in a post on social media. “So episode 403 said Connor’s Wedding, Larry David. Mind you, that would also have been a great episode.”

Larry David is the creator and star of another successful HBO series, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The most recent episode of Succession saw the death of the show's grisly family patriarch, Logan Roy, leaving the family in a state of ambiguity about what’s to come.

HBO series Succession delivered its biggest first-night audience ever for an episode following the shocking death of a chief character in the April 9 episode. The episode brought in 2.5 million viewers on all platforms altogether, beating the former peak of 2.3 million for the season four premiere on March 26.

American satirical black comedy-drama Succession follows the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid ambiguity surrounding the health of the family's head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).