 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella
Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella 

Blink-182 will be making a surprise appearance at the first weekend of Coachella. The announcement was made by the vocalist and guitarist of the rock band, Tom DeLonge on Twitter.

See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30pm Sahara Tent, he wrote on Twitter.

The band's set will be the first time they have performed together in almost a decade, as their reunion tour was postponed due to an injury sustained by Travis Barker. Drummer of the band, Barker injured his hand twice during rehearsals, leading him to require surgery.

The North American leg of their tour will start in May and run through July, with tickets available for purchase.

Coachella will feature a diverse lineup of artists such as Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, and Björk, among others, and will be held from April 14th-16th.

Formed in Poway, California in 1992, blink-182 is an American rock band with a current lineup comprising of Mark Hoppus on bass/vocals, Tom DeLonge on guitar/vocals, and Travis Barker on drums. Their pop-punk sound combines catchy pop melodies with fast-paced punk rock, and though their style has evolved over the years, it remains a hallmark of their music.

More From Entertainment:

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie
Couple from 'Yellowstone' confirm off-screen relationship

Couple from 'Yellowstone' confirm off-screen relationship
Meghan Markle ‘fully estranged’ from Royal Family video

Meghan Markle ‘fully estranged’ from Royal Family
'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

‘Succession’ team used code ‘Larry David’ to conceal major plot twist

‘Succession’ team used code ‘Larry David’ to conceal major plot twist
Sydney Elizabeth Agudong joins Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' as Nani

Sydney Elizabeth Agudong joins Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' as Nani
Sarah Ferguson reacts as King Charles snubs her over coronation

Sarah Ferguson reacts as King Charles snubs her over coronation
Doja Cat and SZA join forces on new track 'Kill Bill'

Doja Cat and SZA join forces on new track 'Kill Bill'
Rihanna subtly hints at her baby’s gender on L.A shopping trip

Rihanna subtly hints at her baby’s gender on L.A shopping trip
Drake Bell explains mysterious disappearance after being found ‘safe’

Drake Bell explains mysterious disappearance after being found ‘safe’
Prince William posts first tweet after Harry’s coronation attendance confirmed

Prince William posts first tweet after Harry’s coronation attendance confirmed
Bad Bunny teases Coachella 2023 performance on Instagram

Bad Bunny teases Coachella 2023 performance on Instagram