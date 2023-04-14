Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella

Blink-182 will be making a surprise appearance at the first weekend of Coachella. The announcement was made by the vocalist and guitarist of the rock band, Tom DeLonge on Twitter.

See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30pm Sahara Tent, he wrote on Twitter.

The band's set will be the first time they have performed together in almost a decade, as their reunion tour was postponed due to an injury sustained by Travis Barker. Drummer of the band, Barker injured his hand twice during rehearsals, leading him to require surgery.

The North American leg of their tour will start in May and run through July, with tickets available for purchase.

Coachella will feature a diverse lineup of artists such as Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, and Björk, among others, and will be held from April 14th-16th.

Formed in Poway, California in 1992, blink-182 is an American rock band with a current lineup comprising of Mark Hoppus on bass/vocals, Tom DeLonge on guitar/vocals, and Travis Barker on drums. Their pop-punk sound combines catchy pop melodies with fast-paced punk rock, and though their style has evolved over the years, it remains a hallmark of their music.