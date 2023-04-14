 
Friday Apr 14 2023
Meghan Markle can’t stomach her ‘stomach purse-lipped in-laws’

Friday Apr 14, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been called out for her inability to stomach the “emotional, psychological, sartorial” consequences of leaving royal life, at the Coronation.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She believes, “Still is another theory about this curious ‘salt and pepper’ move. Maybe Meghan simply didn’t wanna …”

“Maybe she didn’t want to have to stomach purse-lipped in-laws, being given decidedly B-list seats and having to watch the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children positively showered in adoration.”

“Maybe, the duchess simply could not stomach what going back would involve – emotionally, psychologically and sartorially.”

“All indications suggest that the reception that would have greeted the 41-year-old would have been a decidedly unpleasant one, both inside and outside the Abbey.”

