Saturday Apr 15 2023
Was Prince Harry 'afraid' to join Army? Duke reveals truth

Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Prince Harry is talking about media conjectures about his Army entrance after his leg injury.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex reveals the newspapers printed rumours that he was afraid of joining the Army, weeks after the Palace announced the Prince’s late joining.

He pens: “I couldn’t help savoring one small particle of self-indulgent glee as the papers, for once, unwittingly printed a lie about me. They soon got their revenge, however.”

Harry adds: “They began pushing a story that I was afraid to go into the Army, that I was bunking off, using a fake knee injury as a way of stalling. I was, they said, a coward.”

