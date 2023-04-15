 
Saturday Apr 15 2023
Katy Perry shares plans for tour after her Las Vegas residency

Katy Perry is planning on a tour after she wraps her residency in Las Vegas.

After embarking on a Resorts World Las Vegas residency in December 2021, the pop star has expressed interest in leaving Sin City to go on tour, via People Magazine.

In a new interview with Out, Perry, 38, shared, “I know there’s a lot of people who couldn’t make it to Vegas. The last time I was on tour was in 2018. I’m… due.”

She added, “How about that? I’m due to go out and see the kids that couldn’t make it to Vegas.”

While the pop star added that she’s “proud of the show,” she joked that its elaborate set pieces and costumes are “not technically possible to cart around.”

“I’m just so proud of the show that we created and put on,” explained the American Idol judge.

“It is such a spectacular show that we love so much. It’s almost like the greatest hits show! I call it all thriller, no filler. I wish I could bring it to the rest of the world, but it’s just not technically possible to cart around OTT toilets and bathtubs.”

She further added, “Closing a chapter on PLAY allows me to start a new chapter. I’m so excited for the potential of my story to continue.”

With new dates added to the concert series in October, Perry is scheduled to close her Las Vegas residency on November 4th, 2023.

Her performances include plenty of fan-favourite tracks like E.T., Dark Horse, California Gurls, Waking Up in Vegas, I Kissed a Girl, Never Really Over, Teenage Dream, Roar and Firework. 

