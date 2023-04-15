 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian still ‘struggling’ to get her head around Pete Davidson split

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

File Footage

Kim Kardashian reportedly having a hard time moving on from her lover Pete Davidson months after they called it quits.

Speaking to Closer Magazine, a source revealed that the reality TV star thought the comedian parted ways with her because of her fame and would get back together with her once the dust of their breakup has settled.

However, the Saturday Night Live alum has ended things with the Skims founder forever and has no intention of reconciling with her especially after how her ex Kanye West treated him throughout their romance.

“Pete’s well and truly moved on since their romance, but Kim is craving closure. It’s the first time in her life a guy’s dumped her, and she’s been struggling to get her head around it,” the insider said.

“Kim thought the break-up was just a case of him being freaked out by her fame and that she’d be able to woo him back once the dust settled, but Pete is relieved to be living life away from all the drama.

“Pete stayed in touch with Kim in the early days post-split, but it became tricky as she’d want to meet up and have some fun – which he really didn’t want to do! Eventually he had no choice but to cut her off, but it hasn’t stopped her hoping that a reunion might happen.”

The insider added, “Pete’s friends think it’s kind of funny. How bad could it be having one of the hottest women on the planet pursuing you? But Pete isn’t short of options in the women department.”

“He’s trying to live a much quieter life now, and he’s hoping Kim will soon move on.”


More From Entertainment:

Princess Charlotte may be honoured with special title in the future video

Princess Charlotte may be honoured with special title in the future
Rainn Wilson shares video of unmindful flight seatmate watching 'The Office'

Rainn Wilson shares video of unmindful flight seatmate watching 'The Office'
'Game of Thrones’ author George RR Martin confirms 2 more spin-offs

'Game of Thrones’ author George RR Martin confirms 2 more spin-offs

Eminem lost millions for turning down this song to do ‘Southpaw’ instead

Eminem lost millions for turning down this song to do ‘Southpaw’ instead
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy secret taco date amid hook up rumors

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy secret taco date amid hook up rumors

Jamie Foxx is steadily improving after suffering from medical emergency

Jamie Foxx is steadily improving after suffering from medical emergency
'The Script' guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46

'The Script' guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46

Prince Harry liked 'making' Kate Middleton 'laugh' before William wedding video

Prince Harry liked 'making' Kate Middleton 'laugh' before William wedding
Harry Styles knew relationship with Taylor Swift was 'hard' video

Harry Styles knew relationship with Taylor Swift was 'hard'
How Matthew McCounaghey mother 'knew' rumoured brother Woody Harrelson father?

How Matthew McCounaghey mother 'knew' rumoured brother Woody Harrelson father?
Prince Harry liked Kate Middleton's 'carefree' personality in beginning

Prince Harry liked Kate Middleton's 'carefree' personality in beginning
Was Prince Harry 'afraid' to join Army? Duke reveals truth video

Was Prince Harry 'afraid' to join Army? Duke reveals truth