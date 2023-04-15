Top military brass vows to eradicate terrorism through ‘whole-of-the-system’ approach

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir addressing the 257th Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi on April 15, 2023. — ISPR

General Asim Munir chairs 257th CCC in Rawalpindi.

Forum reviews external, internal security challenges.

Expresses its assurance to pursue goals set by NSC.

RAWALPINDI: The army's top brass has affirmed to eliminate terrorism, extremism and instability in the country by following a "whole-of-the-system" approach which was approved by the government.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 257th Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi reviewed the domestic and regional environment including external and internal security challenges Pakistan confronts.



The forum, under the chair of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, affirmed that the military leadership is cognizant of the full spectrum of the challenges and it "resolves to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with the support of the resilient people of Pakistan".

It also reiterated the commitment of the armed forces to fully support national responses against internal and external threats.

Highlighting that the security forces are undertaking intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in areas along the western border, the forum emphasised that there was a need to adopt a "whole-of-the-nation and whole-of-the-government approach to eradicate the menace of terrorism on a long-term basis".

The forum expressed its assurance to pursue the goals set by the National Security Committee (NSC) to turn the tide against terrorism through the coordinated application of all elements of national power.



Negotiations helped terrorists regroup

Speaking during the National Assembly session a day earlier, COAS Munir said that the negotiations with militants in the past helped terrorists regroup in the country.

His comments were reflective of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting which took place last week, during which the committee decided to kickstart an all-out comprehensive operation against militant outfits.

The army chief said the campaign will include representation not only from the security agencies but also from all departments of the government. "This is not a new operation but a whole nation approach."

The COAS added that terrorists have no other option but to accept the state's writ and noted that they regrouped due to the state's willingness to negotiate with them.



"Security forces are ready for permanent peace in the country. In this regard, intelligence-based operations are conducted on a daily basis," the army chief added.