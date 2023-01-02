NSC to approve 'guidelines' on economy, national security today

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs the National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad on December 30, 2022. — PM Office/FIles

Sources says NSC to approve action against terrorists.

Meeting will be continuation of the one held last week.

PTI questions KP CM's exclusion from NSC meeting.

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) will meet today (Monday) again to deliberate on the proposals shared in its last meeting and give approval to a guideline on economic and national security amid rising terrorism cases, sources told Geo News.

Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the meeting will also grant approval of decisive action against terrorists.

The meeting will be a continuation of the one held last week.

Senior civil and military officials are expected to attend the meeting that will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PTI slams centre for KP CM’s exclusion from NSC

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that the government did not invite Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the NSC meeting.

In a statement, Chaudhry said that the Taliban leadership only trust former prime minister Imran Khan.

He added that elections are the need of the hour as it is Pakistan's need, saying that there is a need for consensus for the betterment of the economy and the elimination of terrorism.



'Pakistan's interests to be secured at all costs'

On Friday, the NSC meeting decided to turn up the heat on militancy with relentless counter and preemptory measures to neutralise the threats present in the country in any form.

In a statement, the PM Office said the participants of the NSC meeting unequivocally resolved that Pakistan's national interests would not be compromised and no one would be allowed to undermine national security.

The meeting came after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) announced an end to the ceasefire with Pakistan and ramped up attacks on security forces, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

During the meeting, the participants took stock of the country's economic and security situation, the statement said.

The government and state institutions resolved that Pakistan's fundamental interests for existence, security and progress will be well-protected with bravery and lasting strategy.

“Unequivocal opinion was expressed to defend the country’s national interests and not allow anyone to undermine the key concept of national security.”

Participants of the meeting also paid tribute to the great sacrifices of martyrs and extended their condolences towards their families.

It was determined in the meeting that terrorists are Pakistan’s enemies and the entire nation is united on the single narrative of standing against terrorism.

“Those challenging writ of the state will get a full force response.,” the statement read.

A spate of terror attacks

For the past few weeks, Pakistan has witnessed a fresh wave of terrorism with the most recent spate of terror attacks carried out in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On December 28, Pakistan Army's top brass resolved to uproot terrorism "without any distinction" as the country battles a fresh wave of insurgency, which has left many soldiers martyred and several others injured.

PM Shehbaz had also reiterated his resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism by using all available resources.

The premier said he would take all possible steps to control terrorism in all its forms in the country.

In seven separate blasts across districts in Pakistan's southwestern province, five soldiers were martyred and more than a dozen others were injured.

Last month, militants also took over a Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) compound in KP's Bannu area, which was cleared by the Pakistan Army soldiers three days later. However, four soldiers embraced martyrdom and 10 sustained injuries.