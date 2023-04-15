 
Saturday Apr 15 2023
Brie Larson's 'The Marvels' teaser trailer riles up MCU fanboys

The upcoming Marvel Studios’ film The Marvels and its star Brie Larson are facing backlash from misogynistic Marvel fans just three days after the release of its teaser trailer.

The Marvels features Larson’s Carol Danvers as a main character, alongside Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau.

The trailer on YouTube has received over 500,000 dislikes and thousands of negative comments, with some calling it “Captain Feminist and the Patriarchy’s stone” and accusing Disney of destroying Marvel comics to push their narrative.

One user, Blue Peasant commented: “Loved the part where this trailer got 459k likes and 517k dislikes.”

Another user called Deep remarked: “I like the part when the trailer ends”

Larson has faced similar backlash before, including review-bombing of Captain Marvel and criticism of her push for more female inclusion in male-dominated superhero films.

Earlier, Brie Larson confessed that the idea of playing the first female lead of a superhero film ‘frightened’ her at first.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Captain Marvel star said: “I was scared of what would happen to me,” she said in relation to the stardom associated with Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“What I always come back to is, I have to live with myself in a way that nobody else has to. The choices I make, I have to live with, whether I regret them or not,” the Oscar winner said.

