 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ‘spotted’ together at Coachella months after split

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ‘spotted’ together at Coachella months after split
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ‘spotted’ together at Coachella months after split

Shawn Mendes and his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello have recently been spotted together at Coachella on Friday, year after their split.

According to Daily Mail, Shawn and Camila were captured reuniting at the music festival in a clip shared on social media.

The former couple, who parted ways in November 2021, could be seen speaking, as Camila saying something to Shawn, who held a drink in his hand, before he answered.

In a clip, Camila looked stunning in a white top and denim cargo pants. The singer accessorised her Coachella look with a gold necklace, along with a pearl Chanel choker and a number of rings.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ‘spotted’ together at Coachella months after split

Meanwhile, Shawn wore a fitting graphic tee, beige pants and a bandana around his neck as well as a pair of black sunglasses.

Earlier, Shawn’s rumored love interest, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, was also seen in the same area, while sharing a snap of herself in the desert, after the duo were recently spotted together two days ago, stepping out for breakfast.

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink sets Guinness World Record for most viewed group music channel

Blackpink sets Guinness World Record for most viewed group music channel
K-pop group G-Idle’s Yuqi tests positive for Covid-19

K-pop group G-Idle’s Yuqi tests positive for Covid-19
Vanessa Hudgens reveals she knew Cole Tucker was ‘the one’ after first meeting

Vanessa Hudgens reveals she knew Cole Tucker was ‘the one’ after first meeting
K-pop group Fifty Fifty enters Top 40 of UK Charts with ‘Cupid’

K-pop group Fifty Fifty enters Top 40 of UK Charts with ‘Cupid’
BTS’ Jimin now the 1st K-pop soloist to spend 3 weeks in Top 40 of UK Charts

BTS’ Jimin now the 1st K-pop soloist to spend 3 weeks in Top 40 of UK Charts
Nicolas Cage breaks his silence on why he prefers ‘thespian’ over actor

Nicolas Cage breaks his silence on why he prefers ‘thespian’ over actor
Who is Taylor Swift dating now? Fans discover new clues

Who is Taylor Swift dating now? Fans discover new clues
K-pop soloist Dawn opens up about his breakup with HyunA

K-pop soloist Dawn opens up about his breakup with HyunA
Bad Bunny shades Harry Styles during Coachella performance

Bad Bunny shades Harry Styles during Coachella performance
Potterheads shrug off 'Harry Potter' reboot

Potterheads shrug off 'Harry Potter' reboot
‘Legally Blonde’ considered for movie and TV series by Amazon Studios

‘Legally Blonde’ considered for movie and TV series by Amazon Studios
Nicolas Cage reveals his top five favourite movies he’s done

Nicolas Cage reveals his top five favourite movies he’s done