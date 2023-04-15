Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ‘spotted’ together at Coachella months after split

Shawn Mendes and his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello have recently been spotted together at Coachella on Friday, year after their split.



According to Daily Mail, Shawn and Camila were captured reuniting at the music festival in a clip shared on social media.

The former couple, who parted ways in November 2021, could be seen speaking, as Camila saying something to Shawn, who held a drink in his hand, before he answered.

In a clip, Camila looked stunning in a white top and denim cargo pants. The singer accessorised her Coachella look with a gold necklace, along with a pearl Chanel choker and a number of rings.

Meanwhile, Shawn wore a fitting graphic tee, beige pants and a bandana around his neck as well as a pair of black sunglasses.

Earlier, Shawn’s rumored love interest, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, was also seen in the same area, while sharing a snap of herself in the desert, after the duo were recently spotted together two days ago, stepping out for breakfast.