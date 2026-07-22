Kelly, Sharon Osbourne remember Ozzy Osbourne on 1st death anniversary

The Prince of Darkness passed away one year ago today.

On Wednesday, July 22, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, and daughter, Kelly, remembered the rock icon in separate tributes.

Appearing on BBC, Sharon, 73, reflected on Ozzy’s legacy, saying, “I wanted people to remember how funny he was – funny and charismatic and real... He was authentic. He never tried to be anything other than what he was, and he would tell you the truth about everything and that was him, you knew where you were with him.”

The former X Factor judge also shared the farewell Ozzy would have wanted. “As Ozzy would say, 'when you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang.'”

Kelly, meanwhile, opened up about the lasting impact of losing her father in an emotional Instagram post. “I don't just mourn the father I lost. I mourn the soul I was before death taught my heart its own name,” she wrote, describing grief as something that changes a person forever.

In a letter to her late father, the 41-year-old wrote, “the hardest part isn’t that you’re gone. The hardest part is that I can’t touch you. I can't hold your hand. I can’t wrap my arms around you or feel the safety that only you could give me.”

The former Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76 after living with Parkinson’s disease for years.