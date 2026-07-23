Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez bring ‘Not Alone' to life in new trailer

Illumination has released the first trailer for Not Alone, an alien-themed animated comedy that marks Timothée Chalamet's debut in a voice role, with Selena Gomez leading alongside him.

Chalamet plays Joe, described as an "introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone," while Gomez voices Fran, "a brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world's first-ever plant-fueled rocket."

According to the official synopsis, the pair are thrown together to prepare for the rocket's inaugural launch, and romance sparks between them despite neither being particularly good at it.

Things get complicated when three small alien stowaways, Dunk, Welly and Shirm, take shelter in Joe's home while fleeing an overzealous but bumbling lawman named Zandro.

The trio soon realise Fran's rocket might be their only way home.

The aliens are voiced by a trio of British comic talent: Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan and Jamie Demetriou take on Dunk, Welly and Shirm respectively, while Brett Goldstein, best known for Ted Lasso, lends his voice to Officer Zandro.

Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris round out the supporting cast.

Behind the camera, Not Alone is co-directed by a trio of Illumination veterans, Eric Guillon, who co-directed Despicable Me 3 and designed the Despicable Me and Minions franchises; Claire Dodgson, an editor on The Lorax and Minions; and Jonathan Del Val, co-director of Minions: The Rise of Gru and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Illumination founder and chief executive Chris Meledandri produces, with Joy Poirel, Richard Curtis and David Distenfeld serving as executive producers.

Not Alone is a joint release from Illumination and Universal Pictures, and it lands in cinemas on 16 April 2027.

Watch Not Alone trailer below:



