Sacha Baron Cohen's secret Ali G movie release date revealed

Sacha Baron Cohen's secret Ali G movie finally has a release date.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed on Wednesday that Ali G: Who Iz I? will hit theatres on 23 October, marking Cohen's feature directorial debut.

No plot details have been revealed yet.

Cohen has been quietly working on the film on and off for several years, shooting across various cities, and had reportedly wrapped production before, but he confirmed the project's existence with a surprise in-character appearance at the 2026 Wimbledon finals earlier this month.

Filmed from the crowd and shared on social media, Ali G weighed in on the tennis on show, declaring the sport "is like a crap version of ping-pong."

Cohen first introduced Ali G in the late 1990s as a swaggering, slang-slinging hip-hop journalist, and the character became a breakout hit on Da Ali G Show, which launched on Channel 4 in 2000 before crossing over to HBO.

The show made its name through Ali G's deadpan, unscripted interviews with unsuspecting public figures, including Donald Trump.

The character made his first big-screen appearance in Mark Mylod's 2002 comedy Ali G Indahouse.

Da Ali G Show also gave rise to two of Cohen's other most famous alter egos, Borat Sagdiyev and Brüno Gehard, both of whom went on to headline their own films.

Borat launched in 2006 with Larry Charles's acclaimed mockumentary, later returning for the Oscar-winning Borat Subsequent Moviefilm in 2020, while Brüno arrived in 2009, also directed by Charles.