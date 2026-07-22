Tom Holland speaks about upholding kids' belief in 'Spider-Man'

Tom Holland reveals 'witty' 'Spider-Man' trick he has practiced for kids

Tom Holland comes across several kids who believe Spider-Man actually exists, and ask him to pull out his webs on command.

However, the actor, 30, doesn't want to let them down so he has conjured up the perfect excuses for such moments which would prevent the kids' believes from shattering.

In a new interview, the Devil All The Time star was asked, “Is there a specific moment where you could really see the impact it has on a child to meet you as their Spider-Man?”

Holland and Zendaya told the interviewer that "We’ve had countless experiences with young kids."

They went on to share that it means a lot to them especially when they don't know it's not real “But then you have to be quite quick-witted because I’ve visited kids before…and they’ve asked me to show them the webs. You’re like… Oh, I ran out of webs swinging over here. I’ve gotta go back to the workshop…and get some more.’”

Holland said that he loves to excite kids and that is "one of the best parts about playing this character.”

The wholesome clip was widely shared on social media, as fans wrote, "that ran out of webs line is actually smart what else could he even say."

More added, "Moments like these are why he's such a beloved Spider-Man."

The newest installment to Holland's Spider-Man movies comes out on July 31.