Brian Potter dies: 'Rhinestone Cowboy' producer, songwriter was 87

Brian Potter, the Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer best known for co-producing Glen Campbell's 1975 album Rhinestone Cowboy, has died at 87.

He passed away on 30 June in Granada Hills, California, following years living with vascular dementia and Alzheimer's, according to his daughter.

Born in Essex, England, Potter played in bands as a teenager and briefly toured the UK and Europe as Chuck Berry's drummer before landing his first hit in 1965, co-writing the Small Faces' debut single Whatcha Gonna Do About It with Ian Samwell, which climbed to No. 14 on the Official UK Singles Chart.

Around that time he met Dennis Lambert, a singer-songwriter serving in the US Army in Europe, and the pair's partnership eventually drew Potter across the Atlantic.

Together, Lambert and Potter racked up a string of hits, beginning with the 1969 anti-war song One Tin Soldier, first recorded by The Original Caste.

A 1971 version by Coven became the theme to the film Billy Jack, while Skeeter Davis's rendition earned a Grammy nomination for best female country vocal performance.

The duo went on to write and produce several albums for the Four Tops after the group left Motown, including hits such as Keeper of the Castle and Ain't No Woman (Like the One I've Got).

After securing their own label, Haven Records, at Capitol, Lambert and Potter began working with Campbell on the concept album Rhinestone Cowboy in the mid-1970s.

The title track, written by Larry Weiss, brought the pair two Grammy nominations, for record of the year and producer of the year, while Campbell's version went on to win an Academy of Country Music Award and an American Music Award.

The duo notched further Hot 100 hits through the decade, among them Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds' Don't Pull Your Love, the Grass Roots' Two Divided By Love, The Righteous Brothers' Dream On and Tavares' It Only Takes a Minute, alongside production credits including Player's chart-topper Baby Come Back.

Following an amicable split from Lambert, Potter turned to musical theatre, writing This Is America: A Musical Revue and This Is America: The New World with composer Wayne Green through the Buddhist organisation SGI-USA, both of which toured more than ten American cities.

He later reunited with Lambert to write over twenty songs for the Japanese theme park Puroland and to produce two children's albums, and consulted with Universal Studios Hollywood in the early 1990s on attractions including Beetlejuice's Rockin' Graveyard Revue and The Blues Brothers Show.

In 2025, Lambert and Potter were nominated for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in the non-performing songwriters category.

Potter is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen; daughter Courtney; stepdaughter Mary Shirley; two brothers; and other relatives.

The family has asked that donations in his memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Motion Picture & Television Fund. A celebration of life will be held in the autumn.