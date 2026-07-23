Academy onboards Guillermo del Toro on board of trustees

Guillermo del Toro has been elected to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' Board of Trustees, joining Broadway producing titan John Gore and blockbuster producer Gale Anne Hurd on the body that steers the museum's long-term financial health and governance.

All three joined on 1 July.

Del Toro, the Mexican-born filmmaker known for blending horror and fantasy, has seen his films collect eleven Academy Awards between them.

He wrote and directed The Shape of Water, which won best picture and best director, and won the animated feature Oscar for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

His most recent film, Frankenstein starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, picked up nine Oscar nominations and won three, for costume design, production design and makeup and hairstyling.

Gore, founder and executive chairman of John Gore Studios, holds a record 27 Tony Awards along with two Olivier Awards and two Emmys.

Hurd's filmography spans genre classics including Aliens, The Abyss, Armageddon and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the last of which joined The Terminator on the National Film Registry.

She also serves as an executive producer on The Walking Dead franchise, previously sat on the Academy's Board of Governors, and recently received the WomanInFan Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sitges Film Festival.

Academy Museum and Academy Collection Director and President Amy Homma welcomed the new trustees, saying their varied backgrounds would help broaden the museum's global reach as it builds on its momentum going forward.

The expanded board is chaired by Olivier de Givenchy and includes figures such as Tom Hanks, Ted Sarandos, Eva Longoria, Jason Reitman and Miky Lee, among dozens of other entertainment and business leaders.