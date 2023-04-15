Amanda Bynes turns to 'self-care' after hospitalization

Amanda Bynes is taking good care of herself after mental breakdown.

An insider told ET she is "taking care of herself" and has cut ties to her on-and-off ex, Paul Michael.

A tipster tattled to the outlet, "Amanda broke things off with Paul in January and kicked him out of her house. She realized that ending the relationship would be best for her. Amanda is doing well and taking care of herself. Paul left Amanda's place to live with his mother."

In 2021, the couple reportedly called off their engagement but remained an item.

As for her ex-fiancé, Michael tells the outlet, "She's doing well. I really love the experience that we got to share together and that we got to know each other, but there was nothing I could do."

Earlier, the 37-year-old was reportedly put on a psychiatric hold after she was seen nakedly roaming on the streets.