Blackpink’s Jennie is invited to the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment gave a brief comment on whether she would be attending

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jennie has been officially invited to attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival for the Out of Competition category. However, her participation in the festival is yet to be decided.

They announced their invited productions for this year on April 13th, which included the HBO series The Idol which stars Jennie as one of the cast members.

The creators for The Idol include The Weeknd and Sam Levinson from Euphoria, and it follows a young singer named Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp who begins a love affair with a charismatic cult leader, played by The Weeknd. The series marks Jennie’s acting debut, both domestic and international.

Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment gave a brief comment on whether she would be attending: “She was invited. Whether she will attend or not is yet to be decided.”