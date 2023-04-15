 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

'Renfield' screenwriter rules out cinematic universe

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Renfield screenwriter rules out cinematic universe
'Renfield' screenwriter rules out cinematic universe

Robert Kirkmanis said he was relieved to write Renfield as a standalone film instead a cinematic universe story.

Speaking to GameSpot, Kirkman ruled out any post-credit scene or teasing any dangling plot threads for any spinoff or Tv show.

"[The cinematic universe has] kind of [been] done to death now, where [at] the end of the movie, they kind of give you a preview of the movie you wish you would have been watching the whole time," he added.

However, the screenwriter reiterated his love for Marvel Cinematic Universe and other big film franchises, but "it was cool to be able to do a movie that was self-contained".

Further, Kirkman likened the upcoming Dracula film to Star Wars Episode 4: A New Hope.

"The hope here is that it ends up being like, you know, Star Wars: A New Hope," Kirkman continued. "That was a self-contained movie that had a beginning, middle, and an end. When that movie ended, you felt like you had gotten a complete package. But there was a world that was introduced that had a bunch of different cool stuff in it. And, you know, you could go literally anywhere with it."

He added, "There's a bunch of threads and characters and cool aspects to [Renfield] that we could definitely continue the story with," he continued, but it's "not necessarily needed and we certainly didn't detract from the movie in any way to set that up."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler react to reporter's height in resurfaced clip

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler react to reporter's height in resurfaced clip
Raquel Leviss is 'sick': Lala Kent

Raquel Leviss is 'sick': Lala Kent
Nicholas Hoult explains why he dropped out of ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Nicholas Hoult explains why he dropped out of ‘Mission Impossible 7’
J-Hope from BTS confirms his military enlistment date

J-Hope from BTS confirms his military enlistment date
BTS’ Jungkook changes his overseas schedule for J-Hope’s enlistment

BTS’ Jungkook changes his overseas schedule for J-Hope’s enlistment
Martin Scorsese calls 'documentary' obsolete

Martin Scorsese calls 'documentary' obsolete
Blackpink’s Jennie is invited to the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Blackpink’s Jennie is invited to the 76th Cannes Film Festival
Amanda Bynes turns to 'self-care' after hospitalization

Amanda Bynes turns to 'self-care' after hospitalization
Blackpink sets Guinness World Record for most viewed group music channel

Blackpink sets Guinness World Record for most viewed group music channel
Olivia Wilde to direct TV adaptation of 'A Visit From The Goon Squad'

Olivia Wilde to direct TV adaptation of 'A Visit From The Goon Squad'
K-pop group G-Idle’s Yuqi tests positive for Covid-19

K-pop group G-Idle’s Yuqi tests positive for Covid-19
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ‘spotted’ together at Coachella months after split

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ‘spotted’ together at Coachella months after split