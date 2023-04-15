 
Showbiz
Saturday Apr 15 2023
Taapsee Pannu Completes 10 Years in Bollywood: Reflects on Journey and Desire to Be Unforgettable

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Actress Taapsee Pannu, known for her versatile performances, recently celebrated a major milestone in her career as she completed a decade in the Hindi film industry. In an interview with a leading publication, Pannu shared her thoughts on the occasion and reflected on her journey so far.

"My only goal when I entered the industry was to become someone who is not easily replaceable. I wanted to carve my own niche and make a mark with my work," said Pannu, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film "Chashme Baddoor."

Over the years, Pannu has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry, delivering memorable performances in films like "Pink," "Badla," "Thappad," and "Haseen Dillruba," among others. She has also received critical acclaim and several awards for her work.

Reflecting on her journey, Pannu said, "I have had my ups and downs, but I have always tried to learn from my experiences and grow as an artist. I am grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way and for the love and support of my fans."

Pannu also spoke about the challenges of being a woman in the film industry, saying, "It's not easy to make it in this industry as a woman, but I have never let that discourage me. I have always believed in myself and my abilities, and that has helped me to overcome the obstacles that have come my way."

