 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Blake Lively reacts to Ryan Reynolds’ original song for Rob McElhenney

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Blake Lively reacts to Ryan Reynolds’ original song for Rob McElhenney
Blake Lively reacts to Ryan Reynolds’ original song for Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds exhibited his exceptional humour as he celebrated Rob McElhenney’s birthday with a hilarious song tribute.

On Friday, April 14th, 2023, the Deadpool actor, 46, serenaded a catchy tune explaining how to pronounce the last name of his fellow actor and business partner. In honour of his Wrexham A.F.C. co-chairman’s 46th birthday, Reynolds shared the musical chant on all his social media platforms.

The birthday tribute garnered a lot of attention for Ryan’s creativity but it seemingly made his wife Blake Lively a little jealous of the elaborate gesture.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram stories to share her reaction to the video. “Wow. @vancityreynolds that’s a lot of effort you put into this…can’t wait for August 25,” Blake wrote on her Instagram story along with the video.

Blake Lively reacts to Ryan Reynolds’ original song for Rob McElhenney

The Age of Adaline actress turns 36 on August 25th, this year. The couple have had a long history of hilariously trolling each other on their special days.

In the birthday tribute post for his Wrexham co-chair, he wrote “A birthday card might’ve been easier. Happy birthday, @rmcelhenney.”

“Also… absolutely none of this was possible without the beautiful, heartbreaking and utterly charitable prowess of these two geniuses: @justinpaulmusic and @benjpasek. And thank you to the community of @wrexham_afc for keeping this a secret.”

He then quipped, “Also, would be a real shame if this became a regular chant at the Racecourse.”

In response to the video, McElhenney wrote on IG, “Good God. You’ve started an arms race.”

More From Entertainment:

Blink-182 reunite to deliver an electrifying Coachella performance video

Blink-182 reunite to deliver an electrifying Coachella performance
Justin Baldoni ditches his man-bun for a charity in sweet video

Justin Baldoni ditches his man-bun for a charity in sweet video
Timbaland reveals Justin Timberlake’s new ‘fun’ album is ‘coming’

Timbaland reveals Justin Timberlake’s new ‘fun’ album is ‘coming’
Kendall Jenner grooves to the beat of Bad Bunny at Coachella amid dating rumors

Kendall Jenner grooves to the beat of Bad Bunny at Coachella amid dating rumors
Offset shows off massive tattoo on his back in honor of late rapper Takeoff

Offset shows off massive tattoo on his back in honor of late rapper Takeoff
Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello ‘looked like a couple’ at Coachella video

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello ‘looked like a couple’ at Coachella
Nicolas Cage regrets eating cockroach in old film: 'I’ll never do that again'

Nicolas Cage regrets eating cockroach in old film: 'I’ll never do that again'
Bad Bunny: The Reggaeton Star Transforming Pop Music

Bad Bunny: The Reggaeton Star Transforming Pop Music
‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ showrunner hints at another season

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ showrunner hints at another season
Nicholas Hoult explains how 'Reinfield' transformed into 'conflicted character'

Nicholas Hoult explains how 'Reinfield' transformed into 'conflicted character'
Johnny Depp's weird claim about Amber Heard inspired by 'Friends' scene featuring Paul Rudd?

Johnny Depp's weird claim about Amber Heard inspired by 'Friends' scene featuring Paul Rudd?

Taylor Swift changes a live-concert rule for THIS album amid 'Eras Tour' video

Taylor Swift changes a live-concert rule for THIS album amid 'Eras Tour'