Blake Lively reacts to Ryan Reynolds’ original song for Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds exhibited his exceptional humour as he celebrated Rob McElhenney’s birthday with a hilarious song tribute.

On Friday, April 14th, 2023, the Deadpool actor, 46, serenaded a catchy tune explaining how to pronounce the last name of his fellow actor and business partner. In honour of his Wrexham A.F.C. co-chairman’s 46th birthday, Reynolds shared the musical chant on all his social media platforms.

The birthday tribute garnered a lot of attention for Ryan’s creativity but it seemingly made his wife Blake Lively a little jealous of the elaborate gesture.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram stories to share her reaction to the video. “Wow. @vancityreynolds that’s a lot of effort you put into this…can’t wait for August 25,” Blake wrote on her Instagram story along with the video.

The Age of Adaline actress turns 36 on August 25th, this year. The couple have had a long history of hilariously trolling each other on their special days.

In the birthday tribute post for his Wrexham co-chair, he wrote “A birthday card might’ve been easier. Happy birthday, @rmcelhenney.”

“Also… absolutely none of this was possible without the beautiful, heartbreaking and utterly charitable prowess of these two geniuses: @justinpaulmusic and @benjpasek. And thank you to the community of @wrexham_afc for keeping this a secret.”

He then quipped, “Also, would be a real shame if this became a regular chant at the Racecourse.”

In response to the video, McElhenney wrote on IG, “Good God. You’ve started an arms race.”