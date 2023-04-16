 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Acolyte' star steals lightsabers for selfies

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

The Acolyte star steals lightsabers for selfies

The Acolyte actor Manny Jacinto revealed he stole his co-stars' lightsabers for fun on the series set.

During an interview with Collider, the 35-year-old said, "My extent of playing with the lightsabers is stealing Dafne [Keen] or Charlie [Barnett's] lightsaber and taking selfies in the washroom," he teased. "So I don't really get to do that much, but it's cool watching them work."

The Top Gun: Maverick star added that he was "always in awe" seeing his fellow actors handle them, making him "a little bit jealous."

"I'll talk to Leslye [Headland] again," he said, pointing to the show's creator. "Maybe we can do something next season."

Meanwhile, the Canadian actor remained mum over his character's insights.

"I can tell you that he's a citizen. He's a guy within this galaxy who gets pulled into this larger mission within the High Republic and the Jedi," Jacinto said. "Whether he likes it or not, he's kind of in this ride."

The Acolyte will be available on Disney+ in 2024. 

More From Entertainment:

'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers

'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers
Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue

Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue
'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio

Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio
Ana de Armas reveals 'Friends' helped her learn English in 'SNL' Monologue

Ana de Armas reveals 'Friends' helped her learn English in 'SNL' Monologue
Tom Sandoval vibes at Coachella amid Raquel Leviss seeks mental help

Tom Sandoval vibes at Coachella amid Raquel Leviss seeks mental help
Makoto Shinkai's new anime 'Suzume' touches on themes of loss and grief

Makoto Shinkai's new anime 'Suzume' touches on themes of loss and grief
Jeremy Renner visits 'amazing' hospital staff after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner visits 'amazing' hospital staff after snow plow accident

Queen Camilla’s real feelings for Prince Harry’s memoir laid bare video

Queen Camilla’s real feelings for Prince Harry’s memoir laid bare
Meghan Markle to relaunch ‘The Tig’ after the Coronation? video

Meghan Markle to relaunch ‘The Tig’ after the Coronation?
Jennifer Garner knew she had to play Hannah in 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

Jennifer Garner knew she had to play Hannah in 'The Last Thing He Told Me'
Meghan Markle wants her ‘children to know their grandfather’ video

Meghan Markle wants her ‘children to know their grandfather’