'The Acolyte' star steals lightsabers for selfies

The Acolyte actor Manny Jacinto revealed he stole his co-stars' lightsabers for fun on the series set.

During an interview with Collider, the 35-year-old said, "My extent of playing with the lightsabers is stealing Dafne [Keen] or Charlie [Barnett's] lightsaber and taking selfies in the washroom," he teased. "So I don't really get to do that much, but it's cool watching them work."

The Top Gun: Maverick star added that he was "always in awe" seeing his fellow actors handle them, making him "a little bit jealous."

"I'll talk to Leslye [Headland] again," he said, pointing to the show's creator. "Maybe we can do something next season."

Meanwhile, the Canadian actor remained mum over his character's insights.

"I can tell you that he's a citizen. He's a guy within this galaxy who gets pulled into this larger mission within the High Republic and the Jedi," Jacinto said. "Whether he likes it or not, he's kind of in this ride."

The Acolyte will be available on Disney+ in 2024.