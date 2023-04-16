Kelly Clarkson reveals reason behind the double release of her singles

She announced the release of the singles on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption

American artist Kelly Clarkson discusses the reason for the double release of her singles Me and Mine. The tracks are a part of her upcoming album named Chemistry which will come out on June 23.

She announced the release of the singles on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption, writing: "Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad,”

She further explained her reason for releasing Me and Mine together: “This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down. We decided to release "mine" and "me" at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album or relationship," she continued. "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state."