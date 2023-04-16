 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson reveals reason behind the double release of her singles

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

She announced the release of the singles on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption
She announced the release of the singles on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption

American artist Kelly Clarkson discusses the reason for the double release of her singles Me and Mine. The tracks are a part of her upcoming album named Chemistry which will come out on June 23.

She announced the release of the singles on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption, writing: "Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad,”

She further explained her reason for releasing Me and Mine together: “This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down. We decided to release "mine" and "me" at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album or relationship," she continued. "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state."

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian witnesses her 'first' Blink-182 show at 2023 Coachella

Kourtney Kardashian witnesses her 'first' Blink-182 show at 2023 Coachella
'Game of Thrones' author spills beans on prequel title

'Game of Thrones' author spills beans on prequel title
'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers

'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup
Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue

Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue
'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
'The Acolyte' star steals lightsabers for selfies

'The Acolyte' star steals lightsabers for selfies
Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio

Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio
Ana de Armas reveals 'Friends' helped her learn English in 'SNL' Monologue

Ana de Armas reveals 'Friends' helped her learn English in 'SNL' Monologue
Tom Sandoval vibes at Coachella while Raquel Leviss seeks mental help

Tom Sandoval vibes at Coachella while Raquel Leviss seeks mental help
Makoto Shinkai's new anime 'Suzume' touches on themes of loss and grief video

Makoto Shinkai's new anime 'Suzume' touches on themes of loss and grief
Jeremy Renner visits 'amazing' hospital staff after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner visits 'amazing' hospital staff after snow plow accident