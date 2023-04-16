 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Jessica Parker announces 'And Just Like That...' season 2 filming wrap

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Sarah Jessica Parker announces And Just Like That... season 2 filming wrap
Sarah Jessica Parker announces 'And Just Like That...' season 2 filming wrap

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that the filming for And Just Like That... season 2 has wrapped, it has been confirmed.

Parker, who plays the fan-favorite character Carrie Bradshaw on the hit show HBO Max show, announced the end of filming of the highly anticipated series with a sweet kiss.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the Hocus Pocus actress, 58, shared snaps, seemingly from the cast and crew's wrap party.

“Wrap parties=kissing. But not goodbye,” Parker captioned a sweet selfie, in which she’s seen giving Nicole Ari Parker a kiss on the cheek while celebrating their season 2 wrap.

“@nicoleariparker you ALWAYS smell so good,” she joked.

Parker, who gained popularity for playing Carrie Bradshaw since Sex And the City in the ’90s, called the upcoming new episodes a “season of love.”

She also credited the cast of the show, noting that the cast and crew “were ALL heavenly.”

Nicole also shared the same selfie to her own Instagram page, writing: “SJ…This season is so special… 25 years ago…You started a movement..you are Mighty and I’m So so grateful to have been in your gracious loving presence & well yeah..to be sniffed by you.”

Meanwhile, no premiere date has been announced yet.

More From Entertainment:

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj trend at No. 1 with the song ‘Princess Diana’

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj trend at No. 1 with the song ‘Princess Diana’
Kourtney Kardashian witnesses her 'first' Blink-182 show at 2023 Coachella

Kourtney Kardashian witnesses her 'first' Blink-182 show at 2023 Coachella
Kelly Clarkson reveals reason behind the double release of her singles

Kelly Clarkson reveals reason behind the double release of her singles
Merriam-Webster confirms Jeremy Strong vocab

Merriam-Webster confirms Jeremy Strong vocab

'Game of Thrones' author spills beans on prequel title

'Game of Thrones' author spills beans on prequel title
'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers

'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup
Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue

Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue
'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
'The Acolyte' star steals lightsabers for selfies

'The Acolyte' star steals lightsabers for selfies
Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio

Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio
Ana de Armas reveals 'Friends' helped her learn English in 'SNL' Monologue

Ana de Armas reveals 'Friends' helped her learn English in 'SNL' Monologue