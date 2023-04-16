 
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ star Jung Sung Il originally wanted to play the villain

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Jung Sung Il played the role of Ha Do Young, who is the husband of the show’s primary antagonist
Netflix’s The Glory star Jung Sung Il reveals that he initially wanted to play one of the show’s primary antagonists. He appeared on the JTBC Newsroom on April 15th for an interview.

The Glory follows a woman who is out to get revenge on the people who bullied her in high school. Jung Sung Il played the role of Ha Do Young, who is the husband of the show’s primary antagonist Park Yeon Jin.

When discussing his future roles, the actor explained: “I want to take on a character who is more humorous and impulsive. In fact, I like characters like Jeon Jae Joon. When I first read the script of 'The Glory,' I wanted to play Jeon Jae Joon. I thought his raw character was interesting."  

