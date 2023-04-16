 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Lewis Capaldi reflects on Tourette syndrome

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Lewis Capaldi reflects on Tourette syndrome

Lewis Capaldi opened up about Netflix's documentary How I'm Feeling led him to understand how Tourette's is putting a massive strain on his life.

Speaking to The Independent, the Bruises singer said, "I didn't realise how much my anxiety and Tourette's was taking over my life until I watched [Pearlman's footage] back."

The singer continued, "When I saw the first draft, it was so depressing, I was surprised I didn't die at the end! I mean, there's always the sequel."

"When I have a panic attack, it feels like I'm going insane, completely disconnected from reality," adding, "I can't breathe. I can't feel my breath going in. I get dizzy. I feel like there's something happening to my head. I'm sweating."

Helmed by Joe Pearlman, the documentary gave insight into the 26-year-old success and struggles.

Previously in September 2022, the Scottish singer disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome.

"I wanted to make it public because I didn't want people to think I was taking cocaine or something," Capaldi then said.

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez reveals Cristiano Ronaldo declined her THIS request

Georgina Rodriguez reveals Cristiano Ronaldo declined her THIS request

K-pop soloist Jessi signs on with Jay Park’s agency

K-pop soloist Jessi signs on with Jay Park’s agency
Simon Cowell teases Britain's Got Talent fans with new look

Simon Cowell teases Britain's Got Talent fans with new look
Kelly Ripa gives 'teary' goodbye to Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa gives 'teary' goodbye to Ryan Seacrest
K-pop group IVE sells 1 million copies of their new album

K-pop group IVE sells 1 million copies of their new album
Scientology filmmaker expresses shock over ‘no reckoning’ for Tom Cruise

Scientology filmmaker expresses shock over ‘no reckoning’ for Tom Cruise
Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ star Jung Sung Il originally wanted to play the villain

Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ star Jung Sung Il originally wanted to play the villain
K-pop group Red Velvet’s Irene teases at a solo album

K-pop group Red Velvet’s Irene teases at a solo album
Blackpink announces venues and dates for new concerts in North America

Blackpink announces venues and dates for new concerts in North America
'Succession' star Brian Cox passes on playing Trump, 'It's such a bad script'

'Succession' star Brian Cox passes on playing Trump, 'It's such a bad script'
Harry Styles will not attend 2023 Met Gala, shocking reason revealed

Harry Styles will not attend 2023 Met Gala, shocking reason revealed

Jisoo is now the 2nd female K-pop soloist to spend multiple weeks on UK Charts

Jisoo is now the 2nd female K-pop soloist to spend multiple weeks on UK Charts