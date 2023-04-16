Lewis Capaldi reflects on Tourette syndrome

Lewis Capaldi opened up about Netflix's documentary How I'm Feeling led him to understand how Tourette's is putting a massive strain on his life.

Speaking to The Independent, the Bruises singer said, "I didn't realise how much my anxiety and Tourette's was taking over my life until I watched [Pearlman's footage] back."

The singer continued, "When I saw the first draft, it was so depressing, I was surprised I didn't die at the end! I mean, there's always the sequel."

"When I have a panic attack, it feels like I'm going insane, completely disconnected from reality," adding, "I can't breathe. I can't feel my breath going in. I get dizzy. I feel like there's something happening to my head. I'm sweating."

Helmed by Joe Pearlman, the documentary gave insight into the 26-year-old success and struggles.



Previously in September 2022, the Scottish singer disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome.

"I wanted to make it public because I didn't want people to think I was taking cocaine or something," Capaldi then said.