 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop soloist Jessi signs on with Jay Park’s agency

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

As for Jay, he founded his agency after stepping down as CEO of H1GHR MUSIC
As for Jay, he founded his agency after stepping down as CEO of H1GHR MUSIC 

K-pop soloist Jessi has teamed up with Jay Park’s company More Vision. They unveiled a stunning visual teaser of Jessi and Jay on April 14th.

Jessi parted ways with her former agency P Nation, which was founded by Gangnam Style singer PSY, last year. Although many fans thought that she left the agency on bad terms, she clarified that it wasn’t so and that she isn’t planning on retiring either.

“. . . Respectfully . . . please give me some time to collect my thoughts and breathe a bit. (I haven’t rested since 2005) but one thing for sure is that this GIRL is NOT retiring. I’m only getting started. Thank you Jebbies [Jessi’s fandom] for your unconditional love and support. And lastly love you P NATION for life.”

As for Jay, he founded his agency after stepping down as CEO of H1GHR MUSIC as well as AOMG. Other artists under the company include MVP (MORE VISION PROJECT) which is a dance crew that Jay founded, the dance group HolyBang and their leader Honey J. 

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez reveals Cristiano Ronaldo declined her THIS request

Georgina Rodriguez reveals Cristiano Ronaldo declined her THIS request

Simon Cowell teases Britain's Got Talent fans with new look

Simon Cowell teases Britain's Got Talent fans with new look
Lewis Capaldi reflects on Tourette syndrome

Lewis Capaldi reflects on Tourette syndrome

Kelly Ripa gives 'teary' goodbye to Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa gives 'teary' goodbye to Ryan Seacrest
K-pop group IVE sells 1 million copies of their new album

K-pop group IVE sells 1 million copies of their new album
Scientology filmmaker expresses shock over ‘no reckoning’ for Tom Cruise

Scientology filmmaker expresses shock over ‘no reckoning’ for Tom Cruise
Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ star Jung Sung Il originally wanted to play the villain

Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ star Jung Sung Il originally wanted to play the villain
K-pop group Red Velvet’s Irene teases at a solo album

K-pop group Red Velvet’s Irene teases at a solo album
Blackpink announces venues and dates for new concerts in North America

Blackpink announces venues and dates for new concerts in North America
'Succession' star Brian Cox passes on playing Trump, 'It's such a bad script'

'Succession' star Brian Cox passes on playing Trump, 'It's such a bad script'
Harry Styles will not attend 2023 Met Gala, shocking reason revealed

Harry Styles will not attend 2023 Met Gala, shocking reason revealed

Jisoo is now the 2nd female K-pop soloist to spend multiple weeks on UK Charts

Jisoo is now the 2nd female K-pop soloist to spend multiple weeks on UK Charts