Royals
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle missing ‘core tenants’ of crisis PR

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially lost understanding of the “core tenants” that govern our understanding of good crisis PR.

PR expert Edward Coram-James issued these shocking claims and admissions.

His admissions were shared during an interview with Express UK.

There, he started it all off by saying, “The decision for Harry to attend the coronation, but Meghan to stay away, is an example of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not learning from their previous PR [and] reputation management errors.”

“One of the core tenants of good PR and crisis comms is to find a message and stick to it, but also to be able to pivot if necessary.”

“The Duke and Duchess have not had a consistent message. On the one hand, they have been attacking the institution of royalty.”

