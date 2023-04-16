 
Showbiz
Sunday Apr 16 2023
Web Desk

Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback on TV with Roadies 19, says "Feels good to be back"

Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Rhea Chakrabprty returns to screens after a year 

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has made a comeback to the television screen as a gang leader in the popular reality show, Roadies 19. After facing a difficult time following the untimely demise of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea seems to be getting back to her normal life. The actress expressed her excitement about the new opportunity and stated that she feels good to be back on TV.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Rhea shared her thoughts on the new stint and said, "It feels great to be back on TV after a long time. Roadies is a show that I have always loved watching, and now being a part of it as a gang leader is a dream come true for me. I'm looking forward to meeting new contestants and mentoring them on the show."

Rhea also spoke about how the past year has been challenging for her and how she is trying to move on from the difficult phase. She mentioned that she has been keeping herself busy with work and focusing on her mental health. She added that being a part of Roadies 19 is a positive step towards her new journey.

