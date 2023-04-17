Prince Harry's decision to attend coronation ‘a palpable sigh of relief’ in Hollywood

Prince Harry’s decision to fly to UK to attend King Charles’ coronation hailed by Hollywood insiders who claim that his and Meghan Markle’s brand Sussex “relies” on it.

According to a report published by Mail on Sunday, there was a "a palpable sigh of relief" in Hollywood after it was confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will attend the historic ceremony.

"Harry is going back for all the right reasons but there was a palpable sigh of relief among those of us involved in the business because Brand Sussex relies on Harry being seen with his family,” a Netflix source told the outlet.

"At the end of the day it is all about proximity to the King,” the report added.

According to a Walt Disney Studios senior executive, what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would do next holds a lot of importance amid rumours that their celebrity status is wilting.

"What Harry and Meghan do next is the $64,000 question everyone in Hollywood is asking,” the source told the publication.

"They are at a turning point because they've done the Netflix series and Harry's done his book. You could argue the bloom is starting to fade from the rose. What is their currency? Their main selling point is their link to the Royal Family.

"Harry has to be there [at the Coronation]. In America, this is all part of the narrative. Harry has to go back and he's either embraced, which is wonderful, or he's not – which will keep the narrative going.

"The story has to keep evolving because that is what builds the brand and brings the offers in."

The insider went on to add that the American public wants to see the California-based Royal couple as party of the Royal Family as they because they can’t get enough of their "drama.”