Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s first look in ‘Wicked’ movie revealed

Monday Apr 17 2023
Fans have finally gotten their first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the Wicked movie adaptation.

Director Jon M. Chu revealed the first look from the movie in an Instagram post shared on Sunday, April 16th, 2023.

“You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz,” Chu wrote on IG.

In the darkly lit photos, Erivo is sporting her character, Elphaba’s signature pointy witch hat and broom. The actress commented on Chu’s post with several green heart emojis, “It’s been wonderful making magic with you.”

Meanwhile, in the second shot, Grande is dressed as Glinda, in a striking pink gown as she ascends a staircase.

Universal’s film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, was first announced all the way back in 2016, per Variety.

A prequel to The Wizard of Oz, Wicked tells the story of everything that happened before Dorothy sauntered down that iconic yellow brick road.

The story will revolve around the unlikely friendship between Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, known as the Good Witch. It also reveals how the Wicked Witch got that pointy hat.

Along with Grande and Erivo, the cast lso includes Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Ethan Slater as Boq.

