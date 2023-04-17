 
Monday Apr 17 2023
Web Desk

Priscilla Presley supported Lisa Marie Presley’s ex husband Michael Lockwood after their split?

Monday Apr 17, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley’s father Elvis Presley died when she was just nine years old, and she was forced to stay with her mother Priscilla.

Lisa is the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, but she was reportedly a daddy's girl completely.

According to a report by Nicki Swift, Lisa and her mother’s relationship had always been tumultuous, rocky, and fragile.

However, Lisa Marie Presley's marriage to Michael Lockwood managed to fracture her relationship with Priscilla even more.

The publication further reported Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Lockwood in 2016 and their legal battle for custody of their twins continued for six years.

Following Lisa's split and legal battle, according to reports, Priscilla was taking Lockwood’s side.

According to People, Priscilla and her daughter Lisa Marie remained at odds until the death of latter on January 12, 2023.

Moreover, Lisa Marie had also removed mom Priscilla from her living trust in 2016, passing control of her estate to daughter Riley and her brother, Benjamin Keough, who died tragically in 2020.

